Teen charged with stealing school bus from Tenn. high school

(WMC) - A 14-year-old boy is charged with a felony for stealing a school bus in Jackson, Tenn.

Investigators say the teen stole a bus out of the North Side High School parking lot. The bus had a set of keys inside it.

The boy was trying to run away from home when Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped the school bus and arrested him. He is being held at Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

School officials are trying to determine if damage found on the bus was there before the teen stole it. If the damage is new, the teen could face more charges.