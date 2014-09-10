Grandfather of slain children: 'We have no answers'

Timothy Jones, Jr. will probably spend another night in the Smith County Jail. South Carolina officials arrived late Wednesday afternoon, but a possible paperwork issue will probably delay the extradition until Thursday.

(WMC) - A Mid-South family is devastated after five children were murdered. Investigators say they were killed at the hands of their own father.

The tragic story spans three states, from South Carolina to Alabama to Mississippi.

The heartbreaking news is beginning to make its way around the small town of Amory, Miss, where the children's grandparents live.

Holding onto one another and holding back tears, Jones' family tried to stay strong reading a statement about the murders. The children ranged in age from 1 and 8 years old.

"We need to use all of our strengths to say goodbye to our grandchildren and be allowed privacy to grieve," he read.

Jones' son, Tim Jones Jr., is accused of killing the children in South Carolina, wrapping their bodies in garbage bags and dumping their bodies in Alabama.

"Anyone who knows little Tim will agree that he is not the animal that he will be portrayed by the media," Jones said.

Jones and his family isn't quite sure what happened. On Friday, the community will grieve with them during a memorial service at Amory Church of Christ.

"Sometimes they need for people just to be there, and not say anything, and know that a hug is not far away," said Derrick Maranto, associate minister at Amory Church of Christ. "We can cry with them, and we can pray with them."

It's unclear if Tim Jones Jr. grew up in northeast Mississippi. His family was too shaken up to answer any questions, as they search for answers themselves.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy as we recover from this shock and begin to mourn the loss of our loved ones, not only our grandchildren, but my son as well," Jones added.

The children's memorial service will be held Friday at 1 p.m.

Tim Jones Jr. is expected to be extradited to South Carolina to face charges for his children's deaths.

