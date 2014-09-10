5 things to know about the Kroger parking lot attack

Controversy over the Kroger attacks continues to make its rounds on social media. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Controversy over the Kroger attacks continues to make its rounds on social media. The latest attack coming from actor James Woods, who is calling out U.S. Attorney General, Eric Holder. Woods wants to know why Holder isn't calling the Kroger attack a hate crime.

Meantime, the WMC Action News 5 investigators are learning new details about what happened leading up to the attacks on Saturday.

Here are 5 things you need to know:

1. There are officially five victims, three black and two white. Three were attacked outside Kroger (a customer and two employees). The remaining two victims, 51 years old and 14 years old, were mugged outside CiCi's Pizza just before the mob attack.

2. 11 people have been arrested; one 19-year-old, 10 teens.

3. Police say there will be more arrests as they continue to investigate.

4. Police also believe the attacks were unprovoked.

5. And despite the call for an investigation buzzing on social media, at this point police and the district attorney are not considering this a hate crime.

"The facts do not fit the law of the state of Tennessee and if the public is upset about that, or concerned about that, that is a conversation to have with your representatives and with your senators," District Attorney Amy Weirich said.

For information about the Tennessee law visit http://www.tbi.tn.gov/tn_crime_stats/documents/2012HateCrime.pdf.

