Bo Wallace looks to continue to improve

(WMC) - The Rebels are ranked 14th in the Nation, and they are coming off a 41-3 drubbing of Vanderbilt in their last game.

Perhaps more importantly, Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace turned in an intelligent performance. Wallace went 23 of 30 for 320 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions in just two and a half quarters of work.

"I'm just relaxing and playing ball. I don't think this is the best I've ever played or anything like that," Wallace said. "I'm just trying to put points up and trying to win games."

This week Ole Miss, hosts Louisiana-Lafayette in its home opener. The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off a 48-20 loss at the hands of Louisiana Tech, which included a 99 yard touchdown run from Tech's Kenneth Dixon to start the game.

