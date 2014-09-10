Tennessee still disappointed with running game

(WMC) -The Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their toughest test of the season, taking on #4 Oklahoma on the road. The Vols dominated Utah State in their first game, but they struggled to put away Arkansas State.

Part of that is the running game averaging only 3.7 yards per carry against the Sun Best defense, while Vols quarterback Justin Worley had a great day, throwing for 247 yards. Vols coach Butch Jones says the team needs more burst.



"We still didn't have much explosive runs and we have to get that corrected, but it's really hard to say right now," Jones said. "I thought our running backs ran hard, we got some tough yardage but I'll know a little bit more when I watch the video."

