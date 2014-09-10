Former Ole Miss DE Greg Hardy's future could be murky

(WMC) - Former Ole Miss and Briarcrest High Star Greg Hardy may be looking at more punishment from the NFL and the Carolina Panthers for a domestic violence incident he was involved in this spring.
Hardy was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend and of threatening to kill her at a trial in July.
He was given a 60-day suspended sentence and 18 months probation. Hardy has appealed the ruling, and the Panthers have allowed him to play during that appeal.
The Charlotte Observer Reports Carolina owner Jerry Richardson broke down crying and said he is "not indifferent" but "firmly against" domestic violence in response to a question about whether he had been too lenient on Hardy.
Hardy, a Pro Bowl Defensive End, has a jury trial set for November.
