Memphis Grizzlies crowdsources fans for book title

(WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies want a title, but it's not a championship they're looking for this time.

The team is asking you to help them come up with NBA and Grizzlies book titles on their Instagram page. The campaign has gone viral and so have the titles that fans created.





Here are just a few that have been posted:





The Great Grindsby

Tony Allen and the Goblet of Grit and Grind

Lord of the Court: The Fellowship of the Grizz

The Tale of Two Grizzlies

50 Shades of Grizz





You can view more on the MemGrizz Instagram page here: http://instagram.com/p/sxt58AOjON/



