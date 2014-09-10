Memphis Grizzlies crowdsources fans for book title - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Grizzlies crowdsources fans for book title

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The Grizz team asked Instagram users to come up with book titles. (Photo Source: Instagram) The Grizz team asked Instagram users to come up with book titles. (Photo Source: Instagram)

(WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies want a title, but it's not a championship they're looking for this time.

The team is asking you to help them come up with NBA and Grizzlies book titles on their Instagram page. The campaign has gone viral and so have the titles that fans created.

Here are just a few that have been posted:

The Great Grindsby
Tony Allen and the Goblet of Grit and Grind
Lord of the Court: The Fellowship of the Grizz
The Tale of Two Grizzlies
50 Shades of Grizz

You can view more on the MemGrizz Instagram page here: http://instagram.com/p/sxt58AOjON/

