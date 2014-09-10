Obama to send additional 475 U.S. service members to Iraq - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Obama to send additional 475 U.S. service members to Iraq

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - President Obama addressed the nation Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the threat of the Islamic State and what the U.S. intends to do about it.

Obama moved Wednesday night to deepen the U.S. military role in the volatile Middle East, vowing to wage an unrelenting counter-terror effort using airstrikes to target Islamic State fighters in both Iraq and Syria.

He said in the primetime address that he plans to send 475 U.S. service members to Iraq.

