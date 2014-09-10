Hundreds wait in line at DeSoto County 'Plea Day'

So-called "Plea Day" is once a month at DeSoto County Justice Court and Wednesday's docket was packed with nearly 2,300 cases.





People say they waited for hours in the heat to be heard.





"Lots of angry folks having their days wasted for very minor offenses," said Shane Gerzon.



Justice Court Clerk Pat Sanford agreed to speak with WMC Action News 5 once we arrived and said the line fluctuates depending on the docket.





"We only have room for so many inside, okay? With this amount of cases, we do the best we can with what we have to work with," said Sanford.





He said Justice Court judges, who handle mostly misdemeanor traffic cases, are looking at alternatives including the possibility of expanding the number of plea days.





"We could have 1,400 cases, we could have 2,000 cases, or we could have 700 cases. It just depends," added Sanford





There are some things citizens can do as well.





"They could pay the ticket before the court date. There's a number on there they could call and it would alleviate a lot of these cases," noted Sanford.

