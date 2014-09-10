MPD wife presents alternative plan, city officials continue to w - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD wife presents alternative plan, city officials continue to weigh options

Councilwoman Wanda Halbert noted that she wants to insure that all numbers are accurate. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) Councilwoman Wanda Halbert noted that she wants to insure that all numbers are accurate. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - There are new numbers on just how much healthcare cuts might save the City of Memphis, but employees and their loved ones continue their fight against them.

A special committee was called to hear pitches from, among others, a Memphis Police Department wife. But the numbers spelled out in an email may be difficult to overcome.

It only took the two council members in attendance at the time to forward a plan to independently audit of the city's healthcare fund to the full council, as some continue to second guess the June decision to cut benefits. 

"I need to make sure what was presented to us not just this last budget session, but any budget session, was accurate and true," said Wanda Halbert, Memphis City Council.

New numbers suggest what was passed will save millions.

In an email sent to council members from Mayor A C Wharton, healthcare changes, effective January 1, will decrease the city's debt by "37 percent from more than $1.2 billion to $756 million."

MPD wife Fran Tripplett is one of those unwilling to waiver by presenting her own alternative plan.

"We're on a time constraint, so we're asking you to meet us halfway," said Tripplett. "And we know we're asking a lot, but these retirees' lives depend on it."

City officials continue to warn that delays could bring state intervention in city fiscal affairs.

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association has an alternative plan as well, and more discussion is planned next Tuesday.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly