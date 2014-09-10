MPD wife presents alternative plan, city officials continue to weigh options

It only took the two council members in attendance at the time to forward a plan to independently audit of the city's healthcare fund to the full council, as some continue to second guess the June decision to cut benefits.



"I need to make sure what was presented to us not just this last budget session, but any budget session, was accurate and true," said Wanda Halbert, Memphis City Council.



New numbers suggest what was passed will save millions.



In an email sent to council members from Mayor A C Wharton, healthcare changes, effective January 1, will decrease the city's debt by "37 percent from more than $1.2 billion to $756 million."





MPD wife Fran Tripplett is one of those unwilling to waiver by presenting her own alternative plan.



"We're on a time constraint, so we're asking you to meet us halfway," said Tripplett. "And we know we're asking a lot, but these retirees' lives depend on it."





City officials continue to warn that delays could bring state intervention in city fiscal affairs.



