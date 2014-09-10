Stolen Kia crashes into pole after Tom Lee Park robbery

(WMC) - Memphis police nabbed four teens after they reportedly robbed three people at Tom Lee Park early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the teens took cell phones and cash before beating one of the victims and stealing another's car.

Hours later around 8 a.m., the stolen Kia Soul crashed into a pole on Danny Thomas Boulevard in attempt to avoid a traffic stop.

Police expect the teens will face charges.

