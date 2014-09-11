Mid-South remembers 9/11 attacks, 13 years later

(WMC) - As America continues the fight against terrorism, the nation and the Mid-South are remembering the more than 3,000 people who died in the coordinated terrorist attacks that happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

It has been 13 years, but the images seen on that September day are ones that will never be forgotten.



One by one, hijacked planes hit both World Trade Center towers in New York City, eventually sending them crumbling to the ground.

A third plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It's believed the passengers overpowered the terrorists on that plane, preventing it from hitting a target.

A fourth plane then hit the Pentagon.

The 3,000 people who died that day will be remembered by Americans around the country on this 13th anniversary.



At 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, a rally will be held at Second Street and Adams Avenue in Memphis. A processional to the Memphis Fire Museum will follow.



The fire museum will also open a brand new "Honoring Our Heroes" exhibit.

At noon, the group Cry Out America will hold a prayer event at Shelby County Courthouse.

