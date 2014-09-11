1 person in critical condition after drive-by shooting

(WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the 5100 block of Knight Arnold Road, between Castleman and Clearbrook streets.

Witnesses reported hearing shots from an automatic weapon around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the shots came from a 4-door Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling westbound on Knight Arnold.

Investigators say the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. The victim was later transported to Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Police are still searching for the shooters.

If you have information that might help, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.