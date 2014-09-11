Heavy rain causes flooding in church parking lot

(WMC) - A drainage ditch in Frayser was unrecognizable Thursday morning as heavy rains caused it to flood.

Water flowed over New Allen Road and flooded the parking lot at Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church.

"I was told a while ago that the lot was flooded, so I'm looking, and I don't think the church is, but we're not out of the weather yet, literally out of the weather yet," Pastor Noah Alexander said. "Because it's still raining, but we're prayerful."

Pastor Alexander says the last time he remembers waters being this high was four years ago. In 2010, he says the sanctuary got about 18 inches of water.

