Flash flooding leaves behind mess as waters recede

(WMC) - People around Shelby County are dealing with a mess as flood waters begin to recede. Heavy rains caused flash flooding around the area, and people like Gabe Bouck are now stuck with the aftermath.



"I woke up this morning and my house alarm was beeping, which usually means I've lost the phone line. I swung my feet out of bed and they landed in water," Bouck said.

Bouck is a future seminarian, living in the rectory of Ascension Catholic Church.

"I turned the lamp on and saw that there was water everywhere," he added.



Walking through his basement and up the stairs, he looked outside and saw a flood in the yard.



"I looked out back and the backyard was a lake," said Bouck.

Neighbors had moved their cars; no one could get in or out of the street.

After about 30 minutes, the waters started to recede.

"It was miraculous that it went down so fast, though I wish it would have shopvac'd my basement, too," Bouck laughed.

Bouck will likely have to replace the carpet in the basement, but says all of his electronics and books were on shelves or tucked away in a closet.

