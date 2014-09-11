DeSoto Co. signs local disaster proclamation due to flooding

(WMC) - After flash flooding in the Mid-South, DeSoto County Supervisor Lee Caldwell says a local disaster proclamation was signed, requesting help from the State of Mississippi.
Many cities in DeSoto County, such as Horn Lake and Southaven, have declared themselves in a state of emergency locally; disaster areas after flood waters washed out roads and damaged homes impacted all of DeSoto.
"Got up this morning with lights flickering and the power went off, and went outside and roads were flooding," DeSoto resident Kim Robertson said. "It's very dangerous down there and I can see now why the roads closed."
Caldwell advises residents to take pictures of flooding to show their damage and document problems.
"I got home from work and the whole yard was flooded, jumped up over the fence to go check on my dogs and the whole house was flooded," Robertson said.
Jimmie Burns and her friends sandbagged the house for fear of more water and vacuumed out the standing water from inside. She says damage will cost her thousands of dollars.
"You don't want me to cry on TV, not really can't go there," Burns said.
Police are all out helping people out of flooded homes or blocking streets.
In Horn Lake, WMC Action News 5's Chopper 5 captured an incredible water rescue as a man was pulled from his sinking car with just seconds to spare. Click here to read more and watch the video.
Also, Students and faculty at Delta Technical College in Horn Lake were stranded in the parking lot Thursday afternoon.
In Southaven, U.S. Coast Guard arrived on site at Savannah Creek Apartments to assist with evacuations.
Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
