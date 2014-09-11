Southaven apartment complex evacuated

(WMC) - The U.S. Coast Guard arrived on site at Savannah Creek Apartments in Southaven, Miss. to assist with evacuations Thursday.

Rescue crews used rafts to evacuate residents from the apartment complex.

When the skies opened up Thursday morning it didn't take long for people living in the Savannah Creek apartments and surrounding homes to become trapped in a valley full of food and water because of the creek that overflowed into the neighborhoods.

"I ran outside to get my truck, by that time my truck was already under water," flood victim Brandon Herring said.

In waist high water, response teams from Desoto County and Southaven along with the Coast Guard began rescuing hundreds from their homes on roads that looked like waterways.

Southaven police chief, Tom Long, said the individuals who conducted the rescue are highly trained and that is why no one was harmed Thursday.

While some residents were courageous enough to wade out on foot, floodwaters got between four to five feet high in no time at all, ravaging vehicles and property.

However, that was not an option for the disabled and the less daring like Alberta Jackson's sister.

"See I tried to go toward her but the water came all the way up to my waistline," Alberta said.

Flood victims had to leave everything behind in order to save themselves and their families. In fact, some already know, there will be nothing left to salvage when they return to their homes.

DeSoto County and Southaven declared a state of emergency, read more about that here.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.