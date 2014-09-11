Target parking lot shooting suspect captured in Ga.

Officials say they located Ronald Ellis, a Memphis Fire Department firefighter, at a fast food restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla. They then chased Ellis in the car he reportedly sped away in after Monday's shooting. He was later stopped in Ga. by Camden County deputies using spike strips.
Ellis was taken to the hospital after deputies used a stun gun to get him in custody.
Memphis Police Department issued a first-degree murder warrant for Ellis on Tuesday. He is believed to be the man who shot 33-year-old Torhonda Cathey in the parking lot.
Cathey was on her lunch break Monday when shots were fired into her car. When she ran away, Ellis shot her twice in the back at point-blank range, eyewitnesses say. She was shot a total of three times; she later died in the hospital.
The shooter drove away in a white 2014 Ford Focus bearing Louisiana tag N365353, which sources say was a rental car.
Later Monday, police had a five-hour standoff outside of Ellis' house, but he was not found.
After the warrant was issued for Ellis, MFD Director Alvin Benson said the firefighter was on leave without pay. He was scheduled to work Tuesday morning at fire station 9.
Ellis' arrest is only bringing the family of Torhonda Cathey more questions in their search for forgiveness.
"You don't feel the pain, until the pain hits home," her father Gurnett Cathey said.
For this grieving father, the arrest pictures only brought back memories he says should have been red flags.
"I never thought that would be the last time I would see her," Cathey said.
It's a crime that robbed him of his only daughter, and it will force her only son to spend his birthday this Sunday without his mom.
