Target parking lot shooting suspect captured in Ga.

(WMC) - The man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in an East Memphis Target parking lot was captured near the Georgia-Florida state line.

Officials say they located Ronald Ellis, a Memphis Fire Department firefighter, at a fast food restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla. They then chased Ellis in the car he reportedly sped away in after Monday's shooting. He was later stopped in Ga. by Camden County deputies using spike strips.

Ellis was taken to the hospital after deputies used a stun gun to get him in custody.

Memphis Police Department issued a first-degree murder warrant for Ellis on Tuesday. He is believed to be the man who shot 33-year-old Torhonda Cathey in the parking lot.

Cathey was on her lunch break Monday when shots were fired into her car. When she ran away, Ellis shot her twice in the back at point-blank range, eyewitnesses say. She was shot a total of three times; she later died in the hospital.

The shooter drove away in a white 2014 Ford Focus bearing Louisiana tag N365353, which sources say was a rental car.

Later Monday, police had a five-hour standoff outside of Ellis' house, but he was not found.

After the warrant was issued for Ellis, MFD Director Alvin Benson said the firefighter was on leave without pay. He was scheduled to work Tuesday morning at fire station 9.