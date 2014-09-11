Floodwaters trap students, faculty in Delta Tech parking lot

(WMC) - Students and faculty at Delta Technical College in Horn Lake, Miss. were stranded in the parking lot.

According to a student, flash flooding due to heavy rains trapped people in their vehicles as they were trying to leave the campus.

Trisha Gates was on the phone with her daughter, one of many Delta Tech Students stranded by the floodwaters from Highway 51.

A flooded drive separated students on two sides.

"Your little girl calls, and says, 'Mom I need help, and you can't get to her.' It's sad. But she's OK," Gates said.

Gates' daughter started to walk across the rushing water. Her mother yelled frantically for her to stay put.

Everyone eventually made it out safely.

Delta Tech was closed Friday.



