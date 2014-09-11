A Better Mid-South: Father of Kroger parking lot attack victim

Controversy over the Kroger attacks continues to make its rounds on social media. The latest attack coming from actor James Woods, who is calling out U.S. Attorney General, Eric Holder. Woods wants to know why Holder isn't calling the Kroger attack a hate crime.

5 things to know about the Kroger parking lot attack

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:

(WMC) - Every time I see the video of the attacks at the grocery store, all I can focus on is the teenage boy laying in the doorway being kicked, stomped and beaten.

When I got the chance to speak to this young man's father, I found myself wishing I was half the person Mark Sauser is.

Sauser told me he is angry about what happened to his son, but he is determined not to become bitter.

He is also upset the focus has been on race and not on what he calls the real problem -- the destruction of the American family as divorce rates climbed and out of wedlock births increase.

Sauser said this was not a hate crime -- what happened to his son was equal opportunity hate.

Sauser told me he believes healing the American family needs to be a national discussion, too many children are growing up without parental guidance.

He would like to see a city wide day of prayer and feels it will take a supernatural power to heal what's wrong with our families.

I think if anyone has the right to have an opinion on what happened that night -- it is Mark Sauser.

Mark Sauser, you are making this A Better Mid-South.

