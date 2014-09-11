WATCH: News chopper captures dramatic rescue from flood waters

(WMC) – WMC Action News 5's Chopper 5 captured an incredible water rescue as a man was pulled from his sinking car with just seconds to spare.

At the beginning of the video, you can see the rescuer standing on Highway 51 in the flash flood waters, which appear to be knee deep. As the car floats, you can see the driver and rescuer talking.

Within seconds, the car begins to rapidly sink. As the car floats away from the rescuer, he tosses a buoy to the driver, who is reaching from the window of the car.

The driver loses grip of the buoy and ends up outside of the car without a flotation device. He struggles in the water, which is becoming deeper as he moves farther from the rescuer and car.

When the rescuer is able to get the buoy to the man, the car sinks and disappears into the water.

Horn Lake Fire fighter, Ahmad Aysheh, saved the driver's life.

Aysheh, with a safety line and equipment, climbed off a tow truck and started walking through the swiftly moving water.

"We took the firemen out there to help him and when we got there the car started floating away," tow truck driver Wesley Benedict said.

When Aysheh got to the driver, the man wouldn't come out.

"I think he panicked," said Aysheh.

Aysheh coaxed him out.

"I tried to get him out of the window," he said. "I threw him my closet hook and bag and pulled him to safety ... I feel good helping save somebody's life. I feel pretty good."

Everyone involved is relieved it ended how it did. The rescue happened near the intersection of Highway 51 and Nail Road after flash flooding Thursday.



Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.