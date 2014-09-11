Memphis commit Dedric Lawson reclassifies to class of 2015

(WMC) - 2016 Memphis basketball commit Dedric Lawson is reclassifying to join the class of 2015, and will enroll at Memphis for the 2015-16 season, according to CBSSports.com

Lawsons's dad, Keelon Lawson, was recently hired as an assistant coach at Memphis, leading to commitments from both of his sons. Dedric's brother K.J. is the #54 ranked prospect according to Rivals.com in the class of 2015. Six-foot-8 forward Dedric is currently ranked #11 in the class of 2016, but will now join his 6-foot-6 brother.

Memphis could soon receive another big-time commitment from 6-foot-11 forward Skal Labissiere. Labissiere is visiting Georgetown this weekend, and he is currently not allowed to play out his senior year due to TSSAA rules. Labissiere transferred schools from ECS to Lausanne, but practiced at ECS this year, currently negating his eligibility for his senior season.

