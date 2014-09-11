Road collapses in flash flooding, traps residents

Viewers are sending in photos of the flash flooding happening across the Mid-South.

(WMC) - Flash flooding was too strong for one portion of Spring Valley Drive in Olive Branch Thursday. The water washed the road out, causing cement to collapse and temporary trapping neighbors on either side.

A strong current down stream flowed across the street, as piece of rock, sand, cement and silt flowed.

"One of my neighbors called me this morning and said if you're in the neighborhood, you're stuck, if you're out, you're stuck," said Nikki Simmons.

Simmons found WMC Action News 5 because she was stranded on the opposite side, unable to get to her home.

"It's a little overwhelming right now. I think we can get in through one of our neighbors backyards. But our car will be stuck out, which isn't a big deal. Good thing nobody was hurt," Simmons said.

Crews worked quickly, first to stop the water flow, then to fill the hole with rocks and cement. Neighbors who were stranded on the other side of the collapse watched and talked to WMC Action News 5 via phone.

"This is quite the adventure," Suzanne Wofford said. "We can't get our mail, we can't cross the street, we can't leave the neighborhood."

That made for an interesting day of learning for her kids, who are home schooled. They got to see construction crews in action as they repaired the road.

By 4 p.m., cars were driving on the patch, happy to be united with their family. All of them breathing a sigh of relief that the damage wasn't worse and that no one was hurt.

Olive Branch officials say they responded to several similar washed out road calls. Their crews were out all day and will likely be out on Friday to continue the clean-up.

