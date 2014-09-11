Filmmaker documents flooding of his own home

(WMC) - Filmmaker Joe Elliot was at WMC Action News 5's studios for an interview as flood waters filled his Southaven, Miss. home.

The flooding gave him quite the scene to document from his front door.

"Walked through the front door and was just bum-rushed by water," Elliott explained.

So, he did what any filmmaker would do -- he documented his own disaster.

"The back yard looks like a river and it's coming through the back door," he said.

At the apartment complex next door, residents were being rescued by boat.

Elliott and two cast members went out on foot, forced to do their own stunts in the real-life drama.

"It was scary coming through the water though," said actress Charnelle Jackson.

Waiting on the other side of the flood waters was Elliott's live-in fiance, Nikel Johnson.

"I'm just thankful he's fine, my friends are fine," she said.

What is not fine is the couple's home and everything in it. They have no insurance and have invested all of their money in the movie they were making.

"My screening for my movie 'Milk Money in the Hood' is this evening at 6:30 p.m.," added Elliott.

His latest documentary is this reality with a plot twist that no one saw coming.

Elliott says the show will go on. He still plans to attend the premier of "Milk Money in the Hood," which will be held at Malco Studio on the Square at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.