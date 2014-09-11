No demolition for historic Nineteenth Century Club - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

No demolition for historic Nineteenth Century Club

(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The Nineteenth Century Club will not be demolished.

This is a huge victory for preservationists, after a year and a half court battle.

Memphis Heritage confirms the new owners of the property, the Lin family, will not take a wrecking ball to the historic mansion to make way for a strip mall-type of development.

Memphis Heritage says the new owners plan to turn the existing house into a restaurant and event space.

The court battle included Nineteenth Century Club board members fighting amongst themselves, the new property owners, and Memphis' Children's Museum.

The museum was promised a half million dollar donation as part of the sale of the mansion.

Now, the fight over preservation of the mansion ends with a win-win-win.

"The Lins have made a decision to restore the property, which was tremendously good news for everybody and we applaud the Lins," said June West of Memphis Heritage.

Construction will begin shortly at the nearly 16,000-square-foot house that was once the headquarters for the philanthropic women's organization of the same namesake.

A fence is now erected around the mansion to prepare for the overhaul.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly