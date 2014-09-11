No demolition for historic Nineteenth Century Club

An effort to save a mansion in Midtown Memphis heads back to court on Monday.

(WMC-TV) - An effort to save a mansion in Midtown Memphis heads back to court on Monday. Supporters of the 19th Century Club on Union Avenue filed a lawsuit against the club's new owners who want to demolish

The sale of the Nineteenth Century Club to the Union City, LLC is being upheld. Demolition can begin on the mansion in 14 days.

(WMC-TV) - The sale of the Nineteenth Century Club to the Union City, LLC is being upheld. Demolition can begin on the mansion in 14 days. The request for a temporary or permanent injunction, prohibiting

(WMC) - The Nineteenth Century Club will not be demolished.

This is a huge victory for preservationists, after a year and a half court battle.

Memphis Heritage confirms the new owners of the property, the Lin family, will not take a wrecking ball to the historic mansion to make way for a strip mall-type of development.

Memphis Heritage says the new owners plan to turn the existing house into a restaurant and event space.

The court battle included Nineteenth Century Club board members fighting amongst themselves, the new property owners, and Memphis' Children's Museum.

The museum was promised a half million dollar donation as part of the sale of the mansion.

Now, the fight over preservation of the mansion ends with a win-win-win.

"The Lins have made a decision to restore the property, which was tremendously good news for everybody and we applaud the Lins," said June West of Memphis Heritage.

Construction will begin shortly at the nearly 16,000-square-foot house that was once the headquarters for the philanthropic women's organization of the same namesake.

A fence is now erected around the mansion to prepare for the overhaul.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.