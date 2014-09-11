Fans concerned over shuttle cancellations for Southern Heritage Classic

(WMC) - Controversy is surfacing over the cancellation of MATA shuttle service to Southern Heritage Classic.



Longtime visitors to the classic are inundating MATA with phone calls about the canceled shuttle buses for the three-day weekend of festivities.



Deborah Steverson of Jackson, Miss. says her group, consisting of 80 people, have been coming to the classic for more than 20 years.



The city council terminated shuttles to the Liberty Bowl Stadium due to budget constraints.



Some visitors worry about whether Liberty Bowl Stadium can accommodate all of the extra cars. They also say the shuttles cut down on drinking and driving.



Supporters of the shuttle feel the city will end up paying more money to hire traffic officers to guide the added cars.



Steverson thinks the city could just raise the shuttle price to make up for the money woes.



"Last year, we paid $8 a head to ride the buses," she said. "If they have to go up to $10, fine. My group would have no problem paying $10 for that."



At this point, the shuttles remain canceled. It's unclear if alternatives will be provided.



Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.



