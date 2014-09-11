City Watch canceled for man with autism who didn't show up to work

(WMC) - A 27-year-old man with autism was reported missing when he didn't show up to work Thursday morning, but he was later located by police.

The City Watch for Derrick Dwayne Holt has been canceled.

Police initially said an Amber Alert was issued for Holt, but they later said only a City Watch was issued. Although, an Amber Alert can be issued for adults depending if he or she has the mental capacity of a child.

