Construction complete on Grizzlies' RiverFit course

(WMC) - Construction is now complete on the Memphis Grizzlies new, free public RiverFit course at Tom Lee Park.

Crews transformed portions of the park into fitness areas in early September.



Park goers can now enjoy a soccer field, beach volleyball court, and exercise stations like monkey bars, ropes, and an obstacle course.

RiverFit is a temporary project to promote discussion and to determine if it's something worth keeping.

"A lot of people like to come down here and work out, and I think it would be a great asset to the community," park goer Stephen Boyd said.

People who want to get fit, families, and fitness instructors are encouraged to make use of the trail.

You can find more information at www.GetRiverFit.com.

