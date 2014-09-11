Police investigate possible kidnapping of 14-year-old girl

(WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a possible kidnapping after a Whitehaven girl missing for two days returned to her home.

The 14-year-old disappeared Tuesday, and she showed up to her home at 2198 Oxford Lake Court near the Memphis airport Thursday night.

She says that she was taken by a man with a tattoo on his face. According to the 14-year-old, he drove a black van that held other captive teenagers and children. She told police that two other girls, only wearing underwear, were restrained in the van when the man made her get inside along a stretch of Raines Road.

However, police are still investigating the teen's report, which they are taking seriously despite some skepticism.

And the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims her daughter was kidnapped while walking home from Hillcrest High School.

She says she has no doubt in her daughter, because the 14-year-old doesn't have a reason to run away.

"I hope they can find out who this man is and get his butt and get these kids," she said. "She [my daughter] said she kicked him in his privates and just took off running when he opened the double doors ... She was waiting for him to open the doors and just kicked him. "

Any possible surveillance video from the area is being sought.

