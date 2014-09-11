Teen sent to hospital after shooting

(WMC) - A 15-year-old was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday night.

Police arrived to 3223 Guernsey Avenue to investigate.

The victim arrived at Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A concerned mother who lives in the neighborhood says she's fed up with the crime involving Mid-South teens.

"Mothers need to get on to they children. Keep them at home. Keep them at school. Its sad," said Robin Webber. "Innocent ones getting shot."

Police don't have a suspect description in this case.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

