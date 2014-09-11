Families displaced after apartment fire

(WMC) - A fire ripped through a Memphis apartment complex near Millbranch and Winchester roads leaving two families without homes Thursday night.

No one was injured, but fire crews worked late into the night putting out all hot spots.

Firefighters say the blaze started a little after 8 p.m. It took roughly 45 minutes to get under control.

The building only had two occupied units. The rest of the apartments were vacant.

"At this point the damage is so severe, that we are not able to get in there at this point," Memphis Fire Department spokesperson Wayne Cooke said.

