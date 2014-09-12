FREEBIE FRIDAY: Music, neighborhood festivals, fitness classes

City of Memphis will start taking bids from trash companies in September for the route operated by Inland Waste.More >>
Construction started Thursday for a $26 million nursing and rehabilitation center in Collierville.More >>
With Shelby County Schools' summer break underway, the idea of a year-round school year is being floated around again.More >>
A County Commission meeting designed to clarify how Shelby County will fund universal Pre-K education left participants with more questions than answers.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
