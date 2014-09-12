FREEBIE FRIDAY: Music, neighborhood festivals, fitness classes

(WMC) - Music under the stars, neighborhood festivals to get your goat, and a free workout; this all sounds like a great way to spend a weekend and it's all featured on this Freebie Friday segment.

Levitt Shell concert

The fall concert lineup has been announced at the Levitt Shell in Overton Park and it continues on Friday, Sept. 12 with Nicki Bluhm & the Gramblers. The concert starts at 7 p.m. It is free, but donations are welcome. Click here for more information including the complete fall lineup: http://levittshell.org/.

Goat Days Festival

The 25th Annual Goat Days Festival at USA Stadium in Millington, Tenn. begins on Friday, Sept. 12. A quarter century of Goat Days starts with the "World's Greatest Goat Parade" at 5 p.m. That's followed by four days of celebrations of the noble goat with vendors, tractor pulls, barbecue, a petting zoo, goat chariot races and more.

This family event ends Monday night at 10 and although admission is free, there is a $5 parking fee. To get more information about the festival visit the Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/321969407973053/ or call the Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks Department at 901.873.5770.

Cooper Young Festival

The Cooper-Young neighborhood is throwing probably the biggest party in Midtown all day Saturday, Sept. 13. The Cooper-Young Festival is a gigantic street fair that calls for several blocks in each direction of the Cooper Street and Young Avenue intersection to be shut down.

Expect loads of fun, vendors, food, great music and lots of groovy people. Click here for more information: http://www.cooperyoungfestival.com.

Exercise for free

After all that fun and festival food, you'll probably want a good workout and here's your chance. Curves is holding an open house week starting Monday, Sept. 15 through 20.

Friday, Sept. 19, ladies are invited to come in for a free workout at any participating Curves locations. There are facilities in Cordova, Bartlett, Germantown, Olive Branch and the Quince Road in Memphis. If you decide to join that day, you'll get 30 days free on your membership. Click here for more information: http://www.curves.com.



Contact WMC Action News 5

Do you know of a local business that would want to participate in the Freebie Friday segment? Send an e-mail to desk@wmctv.com or contact us via Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/ActionNews5. Make sure to catch Freebie Friday every Friday during WMC Action News 5 at 6 a.m. for new deals.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.