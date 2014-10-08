bloodmoon2014 explained by WMC AN5 Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

There's a chance you saw the lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning, although the clouds may have stopped some of you from viewing. At the very least, you might have seen #bloodmoon2014 on social media. But what exactly is a “blood moon,” and more importantly ... what causes it?

First, let's talk about a lunar eclipse. Simply defined, it's when the earth on its orbit passes between the sun and the moon. Most days, the shadow of the earth is cast into outer space. But every so often, the moon passes right through that shadow, which causes the eclipse. The “covering up” of the moon is how we see this phenomenon from here on Earth.

So, why is it red and given the “blood moon” name? Have you ever noticed the beautiful sunsets we have here in Memphis and the Mid-South? The sky is filled with bright oranges and reds pretty often. The red of the blood moon eclipse is the light reflecting off of the earth's atmosphere. Those colors give the moon that copper-like appearance.

If you missed it, have a little patience! The next one will occur on April 4, 2015. And by the way, you don't need any special lenses or gadgets to enjoy it. Unlike a solar eclipse, you can look all you want, all morning without worrying about going blind!

If you did miss it, you can see the photos WMC Action News 5 viewers are sending of the blood moon eclipse. Click here to check them out.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.