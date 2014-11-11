Met. Andrew Kozak deliberately floods house to expose hidden dangers

Without a quick response the most dangerous post-flooding threat will be left lurking where you can't see. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Flooding is the most dangerous severe weather phenomena in the Mid-South.

Local storm fronts often move into the Mid-South more slowly and linger longer causing flooding. What lingers after the storms and floodwater move out can be dangerous if not properly cleaned.

Natikka Brown's home was one of dozens under water after September storms.

"Even though we cleaned up and kind of mopped up you can still smell the smell," Brown said.

The cleanup after floodwater gets inside your home can be overwhelming.

Pete Duncanson from ServiceMaster Restore knows the frustration. It's his job to clean up when the water clears out.

"Most homeowners are going to come in here with a Shop-Vac and suck up the water that's on the surface." Duncanson said.

It was easy to see why that is not enough, when we were invited to ServiceMasters' house, built inside their Memphis warehouse.

The house is flooded on purpose in order to train franchise owners and their technicians.

Thousands of gallons of water gush into the 1,000 square foot home to simulate Mid-South flooding, which Duncanson says has its own unique challenges.

"The home structures are different, because we don't have basements here. When the home floods, there is nowhere for the water to go."

When trainees return the next morning the place is soaked. Water has dripped through the floors and up the walls.

After some intense classroom training, crews get hands-on experience. They use an arsenal of equipment that sucks and dries.

Timing is key because without a quick response the most dangerous post-flooding threat will be left lurking where you can't see.

Duncanson says within 48 to 72 hours mold will begin to grow.

"Any microbial growth later, bacteria, viruses, or mold which are going to be health issues on the back end."

Wet wood and wallboard are breeding grounds for stuff that'll make you sick. Using bleach is a good place to start, but Duncanson says don't stop there.

"Bleach removes discoloration, but it doesn't remove the organic load, the soils, that the molds could live on."

Walls with mildew must be removed; Mattresses tossed out. Duncanson says that removal is not a do-it-yourself project.

Of course, he's paid to say that, but his reasoning makes sense:

"It's a process; it's understanding the science of how to dry. If all you do is evaporate moisture into the air, you turn a home into a terrarium and you have all the growth in the air and on the surfaces.”

So the next time flooding happens remember these three things:

1) Call your insurance agent.

2) Start cleaning as soon as it's safe.

3) Dry doesn't mean the damage is over.

“If it smells bad, something didn't dry right to begin with."

For more info, visit www.floodsafety.com/national/property/cleanup/.

