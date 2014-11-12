Met. Andrew Kozak breaks down the cold temps: how cold it will be, how cold it could be

Well… night one is in the books! The cold air filtered in late Monday, and according to everything we've looked at, it'll stick around for at least another week. As much as this is abnormal (we should in the mid-60s for daytime highs!), this is not necessarily record breaking. In fact, let's break down the numbers and show you how cold it will be and how cold it could be.

Through the weekend, highs will struggle to get into the low 40s. Yes, a far cry from the 60s we could be basking in. But, take a look at our record low-highs over the next few days. Back on November 12, 1920, Memphis' high reached a shivering 37. On the 15th of November back in 1940, 33 was the high; makes 46 look much better, doesn't it?

Overnight lows tell an even more dramatic story. On this date in 1950, the low reached 23. OK, we're getting a little closer, but look at the 15th of November, 1940—that was a cold year! The low that night: just 16 bone-chilling degrees.

Not taking away from our current cold spell, you should prepare to dress in layers if you haven't already, and make sure the little ones headed to school do the same. The “3 P's” rule is a good reminder--People, Pets and Plants—all need to be inside during this weather.

And hey, at least we can take comfort in knowing we're not alone in the cold here in the Mid-South. On Wednesday morning, Casper, Wyoming (a place I called home for almost two years) hit a record low of -21!

Stay warm!