TEAM COVERAGE: Winter weather heading into Mid-South

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

National Weather Service expanded the advisory to include Shelby, Tipton, Fayette, Crittenden, and DeSoto counties.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for areas North of Memphis. 1-3 inches of snow are possible in the Winter Weather Advisory area. In the areas south of the Advisory (including Memphis) snow accumulations are expected to be one-half inch or less overnight.***

Cold temperatures overnight have turned areas of rain into areas of light snow across Memphis and the metro. Expect the roads to be slick this morning. With temperatures dipping below freezing, there will be icy spots that will cause treacherous travel. PLEASE take it slow this morning; even as the snow ends (mainly before 6 a.m.) slick conditions will remain for the morning commute.

Today: AM snow, PM sun. Breezy and cold. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. High: 35.

Tonight: Clear and very cold. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 18.

Sunny skies return this afternoon and last into Tuesday. However, it will continue to be unseasonably cold with highs only in the 30s. By the end of the week, another system moves in, but there's actually milder air behind it. A few showers are possible into the weekend, but the bigger story will be the temperatures; we'll finally move up into the 50s to near 60 by early next week.

Meteorologist Tim Van Horn

We are currently tracking the change from rain to snow in the Mid-South. We are receiving numerous reports of snowfall in north central Arkansas.

The eastward movement of the line is slow, meaning many Mid-Southerners won't see snowfall until after midnight, especially east of the Mississippi River. Temperatures have been holding in the mid and upper 30's, but as a cold air mass moves into more of the area, temperatures will eventually fall further.

One to two inches of snow are possible in the Winter Weather Advisory area. In the areas south of the Advisory (including Memphis) snow accumulations are expected to be one-half inch or less overnight.

We are tracking rain and a pool of colder air. Both will enter the Mid-South Monday evening. The timing of the two will offer up a changeover from rain to snowfall.

The change to snowfall is expected to occur across the area between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Initial changeover will occur in northeast Arkansas then move to the east, especially after midnight. Many areas along and south of Interstate 40 will be slow to drop to 32 degrees or colder, thus delaying the onset of a change to snowfall and limiting its potential impact.

Although the precipitation is expected to exit by rush hour, there is still a reason to keep updated with the weather situation. Since many roads will be wet and tonight's low will eventually dip to near 30 degrees, we will keep a close watch on roadways for any potential hazards during your Monday morning commute.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday with any overnight precipitation tapering off early in the day with a high in the mid 30's.

We'll have mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will only peak in the mid to upper 30's on Tuesday then near 50 on Wednesday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday through Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50's. It will warm to near 60 degrees on Sunday. The best chances for rain will be Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20's on Monday night & the 20's on Tuesday night. Warmer daytime temperatures will lead to lows in the 30's on Wednesday night, and near 40 Thursday through Saturday night.

Managing Meteorologist Ron Childers

The threat for snow will move through the Mid-South later Monday night. Rain will likely begin changing to snow in northeast Arkansas by 9 - 10 p.m. and then spread east and southeast along and north of the I-40 corridor.

The heaviest snowfall will be well north of the Memphis metro area, but we could still see a light dusting in and around Memphis. Though it likely will not create major traffic problems for the morning commute or school closings in Memphis, it may cause schools in northern counties to cancel classes Monday as a result of heavier snowfall amounts.

The main time frame for snow in the WMC Action News 5 coverage area will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.. All precipitation should exit the area by 5 a.m. or shortly thereafter.

