Recorded confession to police played for jury during Chris Jones' trial

The trial for a man accused of killing his estranged wife officially is underway. Both sides began opening arguments Wednesday morning.

Defense attorneys asked a judge for a new juror pool in the trial against a man accused of killing his estranged wife.

A judge announced the jury for Chris Jones' trial was finalized on Tuesday afternoon. Two jurors will serve as alternates; 12 will serve as the main jurors for the murder trial. Five of the jurors are women, and the other nine are men.

Chilling testimony of cyber stalking and a recorded confession to police were revealed in Thursday's testimony during the Chris Jones murder trial.

Jones is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Heather Palumbo Jones, in April 2013.

Friends and witnesses took the stand to testify that Jones cyber stalked his wife. The prosecution showcased a technology paper trail of Chris' behavior.

"I feel better than I have in so many years. Nobody but a select few had any idea what I was going through regularly because I didn't share my business like that," Heather stated in a Facebook message sent to her former boyfriend, Edward Raulerson, in March 2013.

Raulerson testified that he spoke with Heather hours before she disappeared as Jones arrived at her home.

"She replies back to me, 'I will talk to you later' and Chris said 'So, you plan to call him back?' and she said, 'Probably so.' And then she said goodbye to me," Raulerson recalled, saying that was the last time he heard from her.

Cari Cooper, a fitness instructor and Memphis police officer, testified Thursday that she saw Jones driving around 3 a.m. the morning Heather didn't show up at work.

At the time, the couple's divorce case was still pending. Heather's divorce lawyer, William Bruce, read an email in court that she sent him Friday, April 12, 2013.

"I woke up on time but do not recall seeing my phone. I heard a creeking at 4 a.m., but thought it was Ava [her daughter]," Bruce read.

The same morning, Heather said her phone was taken.

Heather later told Bruce her emails had been deleted and that she was "creeped out."

A redacted, 5-hour-long interview between Jones and police was also shown in court on Thursday. It's the second interview police conducted with Jones on April 23, before Heather's body was found.

Hours into the interview, Jones confessed to getting in a fight over a cell phone and knocking Heather to the ground. He told police that the push cracked her head open. He then wrapped her body in an inflatable mattress and dumped it in a pick-up truck at a gas station.

Police went to that gas station but did not find a truck or any video of Jones on surveillance footage.

Meantime during the interview, police continued to ask how she died and where her body was. Jones became emotional and eventually drew a picture of where Heather's body was dumped.

Police asked if Jones would show them where her body was located and he said, 'Yes.'

The courtroom was packed with Heather's friends and family, many of whom became emotional as they watched the recorded interview.

Jones sat through the entire interview watching closely, one time wiping his face and another time shaking his head, all while friends and family sat in the courtroom listening.

Crime scene investigator and the medical examiner are expected to give statements on Friday.

The state will bring forward images from the day they found Heather's body.

