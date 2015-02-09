More snow for our Boston friends

Another foot of snow… not for us, but for New England and the Boston area. It's almost unbelievable how much they've had this winter so far! And with at least a few more weeks to go, Boston is gearing up for what could be the snowiest winter on record. Meanwhile, here in the Mid-South, we are anticipating a “cool-down” this evening, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Hey, with crystal-clear skies and winds that will lighten up, we'll take it!

Back in Boston, the city on average sees about 22 days a year with fresh snow, amounting to an average of 43 inches. That said, they've already not only exceeded that, but have completely blown out their snow removal budget for the year! With 75 inches of snow (and still piling up) this season, Bostonians have had a tough go. And what's even worse? Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told media outlets that the city is running out of places to put all of the snow. On top of that, school closings have pushed the end of the school year so far up, that it's looking more likely that school for Boston's kids could even extend into July!

The good news for them is that by the middle of this week, the snow is going to wrap up. After a bit of warming, hopefully our friends and neighbors to the north can begin to dig out and melt!

Oh yeah, nearly 60 and sunny for us Wednesday! Complaints about the weather, anyone?

