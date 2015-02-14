Winter Storm Watch issued for the Mid-South

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the Mid-South for Sunday at 6 p.m. through Monday at 6 p.m. During this time, 1/10th of an inch of ice, and up to 3 inches of snow are expected for the region.

The WMC Action News 5 weather team is watching this system very carefully.

Valentine's Day will be mostly sunny and mild, with a high temperature of 57 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy, blustery, and turning colder with a low temperature of 19 degrees.

Sunday starts off much colder, with winds from the north and northeast at 15 to 25 mph. The Mid-South will see increasing clouds and by the evening, a chance of sleet/freezing rain and snow turning to all snow overnight into Monday. This will definitely impact the Monday morning commute across the entire area.

The Mid-South could see a dusting and mix to the south along Mississippi, up to 3 inches of snow to the north along the Missouri Bootheel.

Keep it close to WMC Action News 5, and we'll continue to keep you updated throughout the day and night across all media! Click here to see the WMC Action News 5 weather page.

Be sure to keep your phones and tablets charged, and stay prepared by downloading all the WMC Action News 5 news and weather apps. Just search "WMC Action News 5" in your app store.

Copyright 2015 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.