Icy conditions shut down parts of Hwy 385

Several law enforcement agencies across the Mid-South activated their inclement weather policy due to icy road conditions.

A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, rain, and snow moved across the Mid-South Monday making some roads impassable.

Memphis Police Department shut down Highway 385 at Kirby Parkway eastbound to I-240 due to icy conditions. Collierville Police Department did the same for overpasses on Hwy 385 at Byhalia and Houston Levee.

On days like Monday, Tom Winters avoids Hwy 385 at all cost.

"The scary part for us that do follow rules, some people don't, and that's what causes the accidents," Winters said. "Keep it slow...for God's sake keep it slow."

Dominique Watson also knows being prepared and planning ahead are things she has to do to arrive at her destination safely and on time.

"Make sure you have gas in your car," Wilson said. "Always keep extra blankets, food, water in your car cause you never know what's going to happen."

Shelby County Sheriff's Office activated its inclement weather policy. That means that anyone involved in a car accident should exchange license and insurance information and report it to police later.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.

Highs will only reach the mid and upper 20s the next few days, so get ready for some extreme cold across the area. Any precipitation that will fall will have a hard time evaporating, so watch out for icy spots along the streets and highways over the next couple of days as well. Click here for more weather information.

