The difference between advisories and warnings

Snow and sleet will make its way across the region on Wednesday. We've been talking about it for a few days now and adjusted the snow maps to reflect the very latest. While the amounts won't be massive, as we all know, it doesn't take much for this area to shut down. Roads can become impassable and hard to navigate and not just in Mississippi, but in parts of Arkansas and Tennessee as well.

Today we showed a map indicating a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and a WINTER STORM WARNING. Besides the “warning” wording sounding a bit more dire, what's the difference?

Memphis and many areas in southwest Tennessee today are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This means an area of low pressure (aka a storm system) will be producing winter weather precipitation, but it'll be more of a nuisance rather than a severe weather hazard. Caution must still be used when trying to navigate around, but common sense and slowing down should prove to be just fine.

A more serious WINTER STORM WARNING was issued for many areas south into Mississippi and Arkansas. This means a significant winter storm either is occurring or is about to occur in the area. In the case of Wednesday, at least 2-3 inches of snow and possibly up to an inch of ice are expected, making driving conditions not only unfavorable, but downright dangerous.

In either case, extreme caution when venturing out today is recommended. Our dedicated team of meteorologists continue to monitor the conditions today whether or not you are in the “advisory” or “warning”; count on us for frequent updates on-air and on-line.

Stay safe…. and warm!

Andrew Kozak

