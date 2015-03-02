Another winter storm headed for the Mid-South

It almost seems unbelievable, but another round of winter weather will be heading to the Mid-South Wednesday into Wednesday night. This time, less than 24 hours after temperatures climb into the mid-60's.

Expect clouds on Monday afternoon, with a few sprinkles and a shower, then winds Monday night that will switch over from the south to warm us up.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild, with highs nearly 65 by the afternoon. The rain and even a few storms move in late in the day, with heavy rain possible at times.

It's the cold shot behind this that will allow the rain to change over to sleet, freezing rain and snow by Wednesday midday. A winter storm watch has been issued from Wednesday at noon through Wednesday evening. What this means for us is that the possible heavy rain Wednesday morning (not to mention a scattered thunderstorm) will transition to a heavy sleet/freezing rain mix Wednesday afternoon. The timing of the cold air will obviously be the key here, as even an hour or two delay could mean the difference between “cautious driving” and all-out impassable conditions. By Wednesday evening late into Thursday, the air at all levels should be cold enough that we transition to all snow before it all comes to an end.

How much ice and snow could we receive? Well, based on preliminary data, it's not out of the question that we see 1/2" of ice and 2" of snow. Of course this can and will change; we'll be on top of it.



Remember: We're here to prepare you, not scare you. Our goal is to give you the best possible heads up on any potential winter storm so that you and your families can be prepared way ahead of time.

We'll keep a vigilant eye on it, as we get a little closer, but right now keep it here at WMCActionnews5.com, and our team of meteorologists will keep you updated.

Andrew Kozak

