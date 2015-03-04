A fresh winter weather update on the latest storm

FIVE … we love that number here at WMC Action News … 5! It's unfortunately also the number of rounds of winter weather we've seen so far this season. Round five might be the biggest so far, with rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow all expected within the next 24 hours.

Make no mistake: we WILL see problems on the streets, highways, bridges and overpasses over the next day or two. Please be careful.

I know it's hard to imagine a major winter storm after highs reached the 60s yesterday (we were 63 at midnight this morning!) but the cold air is filtering in, and will pack a punch as it makes it's way into the Mid-South.

Let's talk about timing: Rain this afternoon will transition to sleet and freezing rain NW of Memphis by 3-5 p.m. The combination of the cold air and rain on the ground will cool the ground down enough that we should start to see the ice affecting the streets soon after the transition happens. In Memphis and the metro, expect this changeover to occur between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. this evening, areas SE by 7-9 p.m.

After what could be a significant accumulation of ice (1-2” is not out of the question) we will see snow move into the area. In Memphis, this change occurs on or even slightly after midnight. By Thursday morning an additional 1-3” of snow could pile up on top of the sleet and ice. If you live further NW of the city and metro, 3-6” could accumulate; Jonesboro, Dyersburg- we're talking about you.

Remember: we are here to PREPARE you, not SCARE you. Keep it close to WMCActionNews5.com and our social media pages, and we'll keep you up-to-date all day long!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

