Has "spring forward" made you sleepy?

Congrats! It looks like we've survived the worst of the 2014-15 winter! Although never say never, it seems like the cold weather pattern finally changed, with milder air here for a while. Head on over to your forecast on the main weather page and we'll talk more about the rain accompanying the 50s and 60s.

What is the other big story on this Monday? The time change, of course! Sunday at 2 am, we were told to “spring forward” as we began daylight saving time and “lost” an hour of sleep.

I, myself, am feeling the pain this morning, even with that normal 2 a.m. alarm! There are a few ways we can transition into this time change a bit easier:

1. This may seem obvious, but GET MORE SLEEP. By turning off and putting down electronics before bedtime, our bodies can shut down and ease into sleep easier. It is tough. Believe me, I know. But just try it and do it an hour earlier to see if you can gain some ZZZs. You'll be surprised how quickly you can fall asleep when there are less “e-distractions."

2. Increase your regular exercise. You know the multitude of reasons why exercising is good for you. Getting a better night's sleep might just start with hitting the gym as well. Once the weather dries out, the extra hour of light might help you make the decision to hit the weights, or even just go for a nice leisurely walk. Just make sure to leave a 2-3 hour window between exercising and sleep!

3. Caffeine. You know what I'm about to say… limit caffeine, blah blah blah. Yes, you shouldn't INCREASE your caffeine when you're especially tired this week, but go easy on it. If you're a morning person like me, take the last sip of joe BEFORE 12 p.m., otherwise you might just find yourself too wired for a good night's sleep!

Let's get through this rainy week and maybe, just maybe, we can enjoy that extra hour of light. Think of this week as the transition week, and before you know it, spring will be here! It officially arrives in 11 days.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

