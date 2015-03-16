NiceWeatherProblems: Conquering sun glare

A nice sunny start to the day once again this morning - how about that? We hit 76 yesterday and today we're heading for at least the mid to upper 70s.

The sun angle has been a bit higher these days, and now that we've had two in a row of bright sun to start, we can finally get out of that winter “funk.” But did you know that a clear, bright morning can be just as and sometimes more dangerous for driving as winter or wet weather? Believe it or not, there are precautions to take to avoid morning and evening “sun glare.”

First and foremost, use sun glasses. Polarized are the best. This isn't the be all, end all solution, but it will help to filter out glare, reduce squinting, and help keep your eyes a little more focused on the road and the car in front of you.

Secondly- and this is an easy one: keep those windshields clean! After the grimy, icy and slushy winter, it's no wonder those car washes have been busy. Even if you would rather skip paying some of those high fees at the wash, make sure you wiper fluid is filled, and give your ‘shields a nice once-over in the morning before going into drive.

Another good investment is an after-market sun visor, if your car doesn't have one. This will reduce glare in your eyes significantly, but be advised: pulling the visors down too low can obstruct roads signs, traffic lights and even vehicles in front of you. Find a happy medium that reduces glare, but gives you full view of any and all distractions.

If you have the flexibility, you can even reduce your commute and glare at the same time by leaving for work a little earlier or later- within that first 45 minutes or so of the sunrise- it's tough not to squint!

Of course, if you're like me and 3 a.m. is your normal commute time, then you know this is FAR from the struggle we face!

Drive safe and enjoy the warm weather today!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

