Flood awareness time: turn around, don't drown

Tornadoes, lightning, damaging winds… among some of the most ferocious weather we see across the Mid-South during severe weather season. But did you know that one of the most deadliest threats is flooding? This week marks National Flood Safety Awareness Week; it's a good time to review what to do during severe and sudden flooding.

Truth be told, out of all the severe weather phenomena, flooding is the most common. It can happen anywhere, anytime and sometimes very, very quickly. While we can't really stop mother nature from creating disasters, being prepared and learning about it ahead of time can not only reduce injuries and deaths but also help communities recover quicker should flooding occur.

First and foremost: be aware of your surroundings. Do you live in a flood plane? Near a lake or river that rises quickly during heavy rains? Be well versed in where to go when the waters rise, and have an escape plan that's easy and accessible for you and your family.

Before the first few drops even land, have an emergency kit ready to go. Non-perishable food, water, first-aid, and batteries should all be packed ahead of time. Listen to the radio/local TV broadcasts for the latest info., and make sure your phones are charged.

This is also a good time to remember the term, “turn around, don't drown”. If you ever find yourself driving when flash flooding occurs, never chance driving through the water. Did you know that only a foot or so of water can carry your car away? It's true. And if you get carried to an area with even more water depth, you're in greater trouble. For more information on “turn around, don't drown”, head on over to: http://tadd.weather.gov/.

In the meantime, only light showers and light rain is expected tonight through Friday. While no flooding is expected to occur, spring severe weather season is almost upon us, and we'll be watching.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

