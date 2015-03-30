Spring storms expected this week

It's hard to go back to sleep after thunder and lightning wakes you up, isn't it? That was my experience last night, and I'm sure, some of yours! Showers and storms moved through and gave some decent rain amounts (1 – 3” for some) mainly south and east of Memphis. What a difference today, mostly sunny skies and highs headed for the 70s!

That said, this week brings us into the warmer and more spring-like pattern we've been waiting for. Highs most of the week will be in the middle 70s (even a few low 80s can't be ruled out mid-week!) with a good deal of sun. But—(and there's ALWAYS a but, isn't there?) a few storms will have the chance to pop up each day, especially later in the week.

While most of us should remain dry Tuesday, a few areas can't rule out a pop-up storm or two, especially south. When a cold front approaches on Thursday, that's when the strong or severe thunderstorm chances go up. With warm, moist air meeting cooler drier air as our next front approaches, the possibility of some heavier storms becomes greater. I suspect a few of these could bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning, thunder and even some hail Thursday afternoon and evening. Click here to see a graphic showing the preliminary outlook for the end of the week.

By Friday into Saturday, we'll clear things up, dry things up—and of course, cool things down. Until then, keep it here at wmcactionnews5.com and we'll keep you ahead of any potential storms!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

