Storm chances later this week

Hope you had a great holiday weekend! Saturday was beautiful with plenty of sun. Easter Sunday? A little gray, but at least most of the rain held off. We woke up this morning with a few non-severe thunderstorms, although there was plenty of lightning north and east of the Memphis metro.

As we get into the heart of the week, we'll once again set ourselves up for a round of severe weather. It's your classic system: warm and moist air gets invaded by cooler, drier air. This should set itself up across the Mid-South by Thursday afternoon.

While Tuesday and Wednesday should be clear of severe weather, we'll be on the lookout for a few thunderstorms to develop. After all, we're are definitely starting to get into the heart of the spring; an open Gulf of Mexico which feeds the moisture and instability is all too common around these parts this time of year. Rain chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday, however.

Ahead of the cold front for late Thursday into Friday, we'll see Eastern Arkansas under the gun for the strongest thunderstorms, heaviest rain and possibilities for hail and wind.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight category for severe weather. Keep it here and close to the WMC Action News 5 weather team, and we'll keep you up to date!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

