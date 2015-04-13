A soggy start and finish to the week

Happy Monday and welcome to the new week! I hope you had a great weekend and sincerely hope you spent at least some of it outside.

Today begins the start of a very dreary, muggy and rainy week, with numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next few days and even into next weekend.

What we have on our doorsteps right now is a cold front, one that will move into the Mid-South and interact with several areas of instability at the higher levels of the atmosphere. While this will spark off showers and storms later today, tonight and into the next few days, severe weather such as hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, is not likely. Flooding? Certainly a possibility with some moderate to heavy rain expected at times. The ground will also be saturated and anything falling after Tuesday or Wednesday could basically just be runoff. By the end of the week, most of us across the area will have received 1-2 inches of rain, with some spots just to our south (Oxford and areas SE) receiving nearly double that.

So why the lack of severe weather? (Not that we're complaining) Basically, the front will stall, and several waves of moisture will continue to kick in. So, instead of the “clash of air masses” that we can typically see here across the Mid-South leading to severe weather, we'll see a steady stream of on and off showers and non-severe storms all week. Another huge factor? Along with the waves of rain, we'll keep the clouds in place; having sun adds to instability. No sun, and you take a big chunk of that chance away.

We'll continue to keep eyes on the radar and watch for any flooding potential later this week. In the meantime, don't forget to follow our radar along live at: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather

Stay dry!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

