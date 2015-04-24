Wind, hail, lightning and heavy rain for the Mid-South

Wind, hail, lightning, heavy rain… even an isolated tornado or two. All of this is possible over the course of Friday and Saturday as several days of cool and dry weather come to an end. Friday morning started out dry and cool (40s in some of the suburbs!) but we'll see increasing temperatures and dew points ahead of the showers and storms by the afternoon.

What to expect for Friday

Thickening and increasing clouds through the first part of the day, with a few showers and non-severe storms entering the area after lunch. During the day, the best chances for severe weather across the area will be well to our southwest, in the Ark-La-Tex region. By Friday night, all of that shifts east, and after the evening commute, the chances for the stronger and severe storms will increase across the Mid-South.

Noon: Thickening clouds, rain on our doorstep.

3 p.m.: Scattered showers and a few non-severe storms.

5 p.m.: Heavier rain moving in, especially South and West of Memphis- scattered showers for the metro.

7 p.m.: through Saturday morning: Severe weather chances increase.

Pay close attention to the weather Friday night, especially overnight and into Saturday morning. Some of the storms will be intense with heavy rain (1 – 2” not out of the question), gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. While the tornado threat is low, we simply cannot rule it out, given the time of year. Areas east of Memphis, up I-40 and over toward Nashville have the best chances of seeing a tornado or two. We will be watching very carefully.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

